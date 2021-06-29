ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two airlines announced today that they are adding new nonstop routes for fall vacation and holiday travel to and from Minnesota.
According to a press release on Allegiant's website, they are offering a nonstop route to Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) from Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) starting October 7, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.
Sun Country Airlines in Minneapolis announced they are offering nonstop routes also beginning October 7 from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Asheville, North Carolina for as low as $39. The flight operates twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.
