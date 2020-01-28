FRANKLIN COUNTY, GEORGIA (FOX Carolina) - Two people are accused of stealing from boat docks around Lake Hartwell. The Franklin County Sheriff said they recovered more than $40,000 worth of stolen property.
18-year-old James Adams is locked up tonight along with a juvenile who's not being identified.
Deputies said everything was stolen off of docks or boats.
"They were going around at night and stole two canoes," said Sheriff Stevie Thomas. "They would go up to docks and steal anything they could find, fishing rods, tackle, I think they even stole a gentleman's binoculars."
Thomas said they didn't have a motor and would just paddle around quietly, waiting until after midnight to make their move.
"It's just bad when you've got something that's yours and someone comes and steals it," he said.
Thomas said they were working the entire shoreline near Gumlog Creek.
He went on to say a lot of the docks hit are just summer homes so many owners probably still don't know they were robbed.
"We have returned some property but a lot of it we still have waiting on the owners to come back and to figure out what belongs to them and what is missing," he said.
Thomas said it's common this time of year, but not to this extent which is why he has some tips for those who live around the lake.
"First thing you need to do is make sure all the property is locked up," he said. "I would suggest on the docks getting some kind of motion sensor lights that the lights will come on if someone gets on the dock."
