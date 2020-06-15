LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says two Fountain Inn residents have been arrested after a large amount of cash and drugs were discovered in their possession.
Initially, officials say deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on two individuals in their jurisdiction. A large sum of cash, heroin, over 100 grams of methamphetamine and numerous controlled narcotics were found inside the car.
A search warrant was obtained on a Hilltop Drive residence as a result.
Laurens County deputies say they discovered and seized the following items in their search:
- Over $50,000 in cash
- 86 grams of Methamphetamine
- 3.2 grams of Heroin
- Firearms and ammunition
Anthony Daniel Wilard and Jennifer Dawn Bobrowski, both of Fountain Inn, were arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking Meth
- Possession of a Schedule IV Substance x2
- Possession of a Schedule II Substance
- Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime
- Possession of Heroin
“This was a team effort with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to get these drugs off the streets. We will continue to use all available resources and partner with other agencies to combat the terrible drain these drugs have on society," said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds.
