ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say that two suspects were arrested on Thursday on multiple drug related charges.
According to a release form Asheville police, 29-year-old Kendall Jerome Miller and 35-year-old Joshua Dean Dill were arrested after police seized a Walther P22 handgun, 5.78 grams of suspected fentanyl, 4.73 grams of crack and $4,219 in cash.
Kendall Jerome Miller is charged with:
- Possession firearm by a felon
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II substance
- Simple possession of a schedule VI substance
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Miller was also served open warrants for felony probation violation, assault on a female and assault on a child under 12, according to APD.
Joshua Dean Dill is charged with:
- Felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (2 counts)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Expired registration
Police say that both men are being held at the Buncombe Count Detention Facility.
