Guns

(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office/February 18, 2022). 

 Buncombe County Sheriff's Office

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two people were arrested after a weeks-long investigation on gun and numerous drug charges, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Dennis Gates Miller and 39-year-old Hope Elizabeth Baker were taken into custody by Buncombe County deputies and U.S. Marshal's after being located at a residence in West Asheville. 

Miller faces 26 charges, and is being held on a $605,000 secured bond. His charges include: 

Dennis Gates Miller

Dennis Gates Miller, 31, (Buncombe County Sheriff's Office/February 18, 2022). 
  • Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm
  • Trafficking in Fentanyl
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Fentanyl
  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Maintaining a Dwelling for Purposes of Controlled Substances

PHOTOS: Two arrested in Buncombe County on drug, gun charges

1 of 4

Baker faces nine felony charges, and is being held on a $100,000 secured bond. Her charges include:

Hope Elizabeth Baker

Hope Elizabeth Baker, 39, (Buncombe County Sheriff's Office/February 18, 2022). 
  • Trafficking in Fentanyl
  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine
  • Conspire to Traffic Fentanyl
  • Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

According to deputies, they seized items from cars, residences and motel rooms which included more than 38 grams of fentanyl in total, 87 grams of methamphetamine in total, crack cocaine, 10.3 grams of marijuana, 14 doses of 1mg Lorazepam, $1,107, a Smith & Wesson Shield .40 caliber pistol which was reported stolen, and a Kel Tec Sub2000 9mm.

 

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.