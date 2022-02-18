BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two people were arrested after a weeks-long investigation on gun and numerous drug charges, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Dennis Gates Miller and 39-year-old Hope Elizabeth Baker were taken into custody by Buncombe County deputies and U.S. Marshal's after being located at a residence in West Asheville.
Miller faces 26 charges, and is being held on a $605,000 secured bond. His charges include:
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Fentanyl
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Dwelling for Purposes of Controlled Substances
Baker faces nine felony charges, and is being held on a $100,000 secured bond. Her charges include:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Conspire to Traffic Fentanyl
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
According to deputies, they seized items from cars, residences and motel rooms which included more than 38 grams of fentanyl in total, 87 grams of methamphetamine in total, crack cocaine, 10.3 grams of marijuana, 14 doses of 1mg Lorazepam, $1,107, a Smith & Wesson Shield .40 caliber pistol which was reported stolen, and a Kel Tec Sub2000 9mm.
