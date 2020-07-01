GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting Wednesday, South Carolina drivers are paying more at the pump, now that a gas tax has increased by two cents. It’s intended to go toward fixing state roads.
This comes after the legislature implemented the 2017 gas tax to fund new roads, bridges, and interstate projects. Wednesday’s tax increase is the fourth of six total gas hikes. State taxes will go up to 26 cents next year, and finally up to 28 cents in the year 2022.
The SCDOT released this statement on how the tax increase is funding more road projects:
The state gas tax increase, including the new two-cent per gallon increase effective today, has already been put to work for South Carolinians. In addition to $1.3 billion in road and bridge work under contract now, the new gas tax increase is making possible an additional 661 miles of paving projects that were approved by the Transportation Commission in June. The new paving projects will be moving to the contracting phase in the coming months.
Since the implementation of the gas tax increase in July 2017, the new gas tax has generated $372 million in revenues. Coupled with other increased fees and other funds redirected to the new trust fund, the total revenue deposited into the account since July 1, 2017, has been $1.2 billion.
In turn, SCDOT has pushed out to contract more than $1.3 billion in work that includes projects in all of the state’s 46 counties. SCDOT does not pay its contractors for work upfront, but instead pays them as the work is installed. Of the $1.3 billion in construction contract commitments, $560 million has already been paid out with $740 million in work still underway across the state.
“We encourage every citizen of the state to visit our gas tax transparency web page and view the accountability reports outlining the use of the new funding as well as the project lists by county,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall. She added, “Those reports clearly demonstrate $927 million in paving projects, $153 million in rural road safety projects, $259 million in interstate widening and $17 million in bridge work all across the state.”
None of the new gas tax funding has been allocated to the State Infrastructure Bank, the SC 51 project in Florence, the Mark Clark Extension Project in Charleston, I-73, or the Panthers Interchange in Rock Hill. The funding has strictly been allocated to four Main, Strategic Priorities: Paving Projects, Rural Road Safety Projects, Interstate Widening Projects, and a few Bridge Replacement projects (the rest are federally funded) as outlined in SCDOT’s 10-Year Plan. In addition, the vast majority of bridge replacement projects are funded with federal funds, which do not flow through the gas tax trust fund.
SCDOT’s New Gas Tax Trust Fund information can be found at: https://www.scdot.org/inside/new-gastax-trustfund.aspx
The South Carolina Freedom Action Network showed up at Eagles Gas Station in Greenville from 7-9 a.m. Wednesday and covered the 47 cents of state and federal taxes of the first 1,000 gallons the gas station sold. They encouraged drivers to text “pothole” to 52886 to ask lawmakers when certain roads will be fixed.
While South Carolinians eagerly wait to see improved roads, Senator Paul Campbell, who serves on the state transportation committee, says progress is being made on the roads slowly but surely.
“100% of [the taxes] goes to roads and bridges. If we can keep our roads repaired, it’ll actually save us more money than what people pay with the gas tax”, said Senator Paul Campbell, District 44. “We’re working on our secondary roads and we’ve got to work on our interstates to give us more capacity. It’ll be 10-15 years to get them back into fair condition.”
Meanwhile, Dave Schwartz with the Freedom Action Network credits citizens contacting politicians for bridges getting fixed ahead of schedule.
Absolute lunacy how McMoron takes in all this money and never fixes the roads. The roads in the upstate are horrible and getting worse everyday. I busted a tire when I hit a pot hole on I-85. Even the newer roads are falling apart and it's like driving on a wash board. Every week they go around filling the holes and making the roads worse. I think people are about sick of paying all these extra taxes and getting nothing or inferior work. I would pay an extra two cents to get rid of our governor.
