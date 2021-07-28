ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two people have been charged for trafficking methamphetamine in Buncombe County, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies used a search warrant at a hotel room in Asheville where Holly Rose Suttle of Marshall and Spencer Jay Yates of Jonesborough, Tennessee were staying. Deputies said they found two pistols, one of which was reported stolen, two clear plastic baggies with suspected meth in it, 1,170 grams of water/methamphetamine solution and $9,455 dollars.
Both suspects were charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purposes of controlled substances and possession of firearm by felon, according to the department.
Deputies said Suttle was given a $10,000 dollar bond while Yates has a $75,000 bond and is currently at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
