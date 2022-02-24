CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Clemson police say two people have been arrested for the murder of a man that happened at the Village Green Apartments last week.
According to police, 19-year-old Jose Brayan Murcia was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday, February 23 at about 10:30 a.m. Murcia was charged with murder, burglary, attempted armed robbery, and possession of weapons during the commission of a violent crime, says police. He was taken to the Clemson Police Department jail where he will be held until his arraignment and bond hearing.
Police say 19-year-old Nicholas Ethan Gilman turned himself in at the Clemson Police Department on Thursday, February 24. He was charged with burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, attempted armed robbery, and murder for his involvement in this case, according to police.
At about 3:15 p.m., on Wednesday, February 23, Greenville County's Dive Team found the gun in Pine Grove Lake that officers believe was used in this case, according to police.
