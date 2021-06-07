MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that two women are accused of destroying video evidence of child abuse.
According to the sheriff's office 30-year-old Kirsten Nicole Williams and 26-year-old Sami Loraine Williams are charged with altering, stealing or destroying evidence.
The two were previously charged with child abuse inflicting serious injury in connection with an incident where deputies say the women physically abused a boy that was in their custody.
MCSO says that during the investigation into this incident, a detective from the sheriff's office discovered that the suspects altered and destroyed a video of the abuse.
