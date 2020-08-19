GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two companies are making a $4.5 million investment and plan to bring dozens of new jobs to Greenville County the Upstate SC Alliance announced Wednesday.
JIDA Industrial Solutions, Inc. and its third-party logistics subsidiary, Global Trade Logistics, are setting up shop at an industrial building on Metro Court in Greer and will create 78 new jobs over the next five years.
Per a news release, JIDA Industrial Solutions, Inc. is a global enterprise that specializes in intelligent material handling, and Global Trade Logistics, offers flexible logistics solutions for companies, including supply chain distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing, truck parking and more.
People who wish to work for JIDA are asked to email info@jidaindustrial.com. Those interested in work with GTL should email info@gtlogisticsgroup.com.
