Pelzer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Thursday morning, two separate collisions on Highway 8 in Pelzer shut down a bridge along Lebby Street.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the first accident happened around 6:35 a.m. when a single vehicle slid on ice and collided with a guardrail of the bridge.
The second collision occurred shortly after when a semi truck entered the bridge and slid on ice as well, striking the guardrail. Troopers then say a second semi slid slowly on ice into the first.
Troopers say in both accidents, no injuries were reported. The bridge was closed until 9 a.m. while crews worked to clear the crashes and sand the bridge to help dissolve the ice.
Troopers say no charges were filed in either crash.
