GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville police responded to a shooting just after midnight on Wednesday
Around 25 to 30 officers from Greenville and Spartanburg County, Greenville, Greer, Duncan and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding.
A SWAT team is responding on scene as well.
The Pelham Batesville Fire Department and several EMS units are also on scene.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are conducting a dual death investigation after two victims were found at a residence on Buncombe Rd.
Deputies say that both victims suffered at least one gunshot wound and that both victims were pronounced dead on scene. A third person was found with gunshot injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to deputies. The condition of the third victim is unknown at this time.
GCSO says that a call was received by Greenville County communications late Tuesday night reporting gunshots. Deputies say that upon arrival, they discovered that a shooting had taken place. According to the sheriff's office, assistance from SWAT was requested as it was believed that there could be people in the residence that could be with the potential shooter.
Deputies say that SWAT discovered that the only person in the house was one of the gunshot victims.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that it believes the shooting occurred between the deceased parties and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
