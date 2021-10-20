ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Caroline Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed two dogs were exposed to a rabid skunk found in Anderson.
The skunk was found on Busby Road and Highway 187 south and submitted for testing on Monday, Oct. 18, according to DHEC. The skunk tested positive the following day.
If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Anderson office at (864) 260-5585 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).
For more information on rabies, click here.
