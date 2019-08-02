ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - "Which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs? I'm here to take them both home with me."
Those are the words the Asheville Humane Society says a woman named Leslie said when she walked through their doors recently. When she spoke with shelter staff, they jumped at the chance to introduce her to their two oldest residents in need of a home.
AHS said they introduced Leslie to 7-year-old female Shepherd Mix Sam and 13-year-old Boxer Mix Brutus. The stories behind the two pups are enough to pull at any dog lover's heart strings. Brutus was originally brought to AHS in March 2019 as a euthanasia request, a service the shelter only provides if the owner can't afford the cost and after an end-of-life decision is made. AHS staff said Brutus still had a life to live with the right care and a dedicated person who would be home a lot, as he has severe separation anxiety.
Sam was surrendered to AHS in December 2018 when her previous owner could no longer care for her. Sam has several ongoing medical issues and a severe skin condition; AHS notes she was missing most of her hair when she was first brought in, and has a special diet she needs to adhere to. Sam was originally adopted out in May, but the hearts of shelter staff broke when she was returned two months later.
AHS says their staff dedicated themselves to finding Sam and Brutus a new home, and now they have one with Leslie! We're told they're getting a dream home with their new home: a three story house and two acres of a fenced in yard to spend their golden years in.
And as they made their final walk out of the shelter, AHS staff says Sam and Brutus were comforted all the way to the car by Leslie, gently talking to them to the car, with shelter staff crying tears of joy to see these dogs never spend a moment alone again.
AHS still needs help with adoptions, as they are facing critical capacity. If you can take in a new furry friend, click this link to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.