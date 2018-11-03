(FOX CAROLINA) The U.S. Geological Survey said two earthquakes hit the Lowcountry Friday night.
According to a report, a magnitude 2.2 quake formed in the Pine Forest Estates area around 8:06 p.m.
The report shows the earthquake was centered 2.6 miles WSW of Summerville, S.C. and 10.6 miles West of Goose Greek.
A second magnitude 2.2 earthquake was detected in the Brick Yard Trace area at 10:42 p.m. Friday.
From the epicenter, the quake was a mere 0.9 miles ENE of Summerville and 8.1 miles from Goose Creek.
