GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles announced that two employees at an Upstate branch tested positive for coronavirus.
According to SCDMV, the individuals are employed at the University Road Branch in Greenville. Officials say they reached out the the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Epidemiology Risk Assessment Team on Friday, May 22 and Sunday, May 24.
Both employees underwent testing the week of May 18, and were asked to self-quarantine prior to receiving their positive results.
SCDMV says they and DHEC analyzed the individuals' interactions with customers, and determined none were put at risk of exposure thanks to social distancing and disinfectant measures implemented by all SCDMV locations.
The University Ridge Road location was professionally cleaned and sanitized on May 25 before they opened their doors to customers the following day.
MORE NEWS:
A young adult in Greenville is among the latest virus-related deaths in SC as death toll reaches 446
Prisma Health offering COVID-19 testing at 3 Upstate locations this week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.