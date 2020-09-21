CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Evergreen Packaging Mill Manager Wally McDonald said two people involved in a plant fire were killed Monday morning.
In a released statement, McDonald said at approximately 5:15 a.m. a fire occurred in a tank while it was being being repaired as part of a maintenance outage within the mill.
The mill manager the fire was able to be extinguished, however, McDonald confirmed two contractors involved in the tank repairs died as a result of the fire.
McDonald said, "An immediate investigation regarding the cause of the fire has begun The Canton mill is cooperating fully with the local police, fire department, and regulatory agencies. We appreciate the bravery and support of our local emergency response personnel. We will share updates and information as appropriate, but wish to respect the privacy and difficult circumstances for the families of the contractors who lost their lives.”
McDonalds' full statement is below:
"At approximately 5:15 a.m. EST on September 21, 2020, a fire occurred in a tank at the Canton Mill. This tank was being repaired as part of a maintenance outage within the mill. The local fire department quickly responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. It is with great sadness that we confirm two contractors involved in the tank repairs died as a result of the fire. Their families have been notified and have our deepest sympathy and support during this very difficult time. An immediate investigation regarding the cause of the fire has begun The Canton mill is cooperating fully with the local police, fire department, and regulatory agencies. We appreciate the bravery and support of our local emergency response personnel. We will share updates and information as appropriate, but wish to respect the privacy and difficult circumstances for the families of the contractors who lost their lives.”
We will update you with more information as the investigation continues.
More news: Police: N.C. man arrested, charged with voyeurism at Upstate Cracker Barrel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.