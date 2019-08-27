SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg County Coroner's office responded to a vehicle crash along Highway 221 near Cleveland Chapel Road, Monday night.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:30 p.m.
Troopers say a 23-year-old driving a 2003 Honda minivan was traveling north on US 221 when he crossed into the southbound lanes striking a 2003 Dodge pickup truck with two people inside head-on.
According to troopers, the driver of the pickup truck was killed in the crash.
Troopers say both drivers were entrapped in their vehicles. We're told the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt while their passenger was. Troopers said the passenger was not entrapped, but was injured and was transported to the hospital by EMS.
At this time the Highway Patrol says their MAIT team is still investigating the crash.
MORE NEWS
Oscar Mayer to release hot dog-flavored ice cream sandwiches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.