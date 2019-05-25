SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg community is coming together to remember the lives of Allen Keith Sullivan and Jeffrey Woodruff.
Police says they were gunned down inside of a car 3 years ago this weekend.
Their killer has not been found.
The families truly believe they will one day have closure for those who have been impacted by this double murder.
The two friends, who were killed three years ago this weekend, were remembered on the street corner where they died.
Allen was named after his father, Allen Richardson, who wanted to talk today about his son, but just could only make out 3 words: “I miss him.”
He was holding back tears as he stood with pictures of the two men.
The mother of the other victim, Jeffrey Woodruff, came over to console him as they continue to grieve together.
Faye Woodruff grabbed Richardson's hand and said, “Sorry we have to go through this pain together, but in Jesus name, something is going to happen.”
Woodruff said to the crowd that gathered at the spot where the men died, "the hood just isn’t the same without them. They both had some great smiles. They were always telling jokes- they would make you laugh. I miss him... the hood isn’t the same without them and in Jesus name we will have justice one day. One day."
One day they hope to find out who took their lives. They tell us the two were inseparable, until their last breath.
Dr. Candace Brewer, Sullivan's cousin, told FOX Carolina "We know that if we don’t get justice on this side, we will get justice on the other side if God says vengeance is his.”
These two families released balloons and loved on one another until they get the answers they’ve been desperately waiting for. They have a message for the person responsible and the people who know what happened.
Jeanette Means, Sullivan's stepmother, had a message for the person who took these mens' lives: "You are going to have to answer for both of them. You can’t be smiling and riding around in your car. Your day is coming. You didn’t have to do it you didn’t have to kill him. He was a good kind person."
"We are going to continue to fight for justice. We are going to continue to seek answers about who murdered them both. No one deserves to be murdered," says Dr. Brewer.
