GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two families are sharing their stories about the lost loved ones to suicide and how they both hope through their stories they can help save others.
September is national suicide prevention awareness month and this week is designated as the week that many prevention organizations get the word out about every resource that is available to anyone in need of them.
Suicide for so many years has been taboo in many household. Some people believe that if you don't talk about it, it will not be a problem. These two families explained to me tonight, that is simply not the case. Now they are sharing resources that have helped them learn from these tragedies.
Tyler was 17 years old. Jon was 39 years old.
Both took their lives and their families say they never knew this would be how their lives ended.
Tina Long says, "we found him and seeing him blue and gone and I’m a registered nurse and I couldn’t save my kid."
Christopher Dowdle says, "I look back some of the silence with some of the stuff like that where you think to yourself what if I had taken the time or I have said 'what’s on your mind? What’s going on with you today?' that’s my own brother."
Both had smiles that hid their pain. For tyler, his mom says bullying was the cause and now she has a non-profit that helps parents, teachers and community leaders open the door for children to share what they are going through before it's too late.
Long says, "you have regrets. You just want to fix everything and you don’t want someone else to go through this. You don’t want another parent to have to live through this pain."
"He had very high functioning autism and I don’t think he really understood that we kept telling him that heaven was a great place and I think at some point he thought well it is a great place and that’s where I need to be," she says, "with his autism everything was black and white. There was no gray."
And for Jon's brother Christopher, he says those who laugh the loudest and smile the biggest, it is important to remind them that they matter.
He and his sisters got matching tattoos after Jon's death that say "You Matter." with a semi-colon that represents the need to keep going when you want to stop.
"He was a nice person. He was a great guy. He loved to laugh funny was funny," says Christopher.
He urges others that, "you have to look for the warning signs. Just because somebody seems happy all the time. Just because they are going out. Or they seem all over the place or whatever shaking a lot of hands, kissing baby whatever you know you really those are the people that you really have to look at."
Long says, "you do everything you can and out there to try to prevent this from happening."
She encourages everyone to "be that person that one. It all starts with one." One person to see the signs and say something.
The Jason Foundation Suicide Prevention Month Info
National Suicide Prevention Hotline
Everything Starts with 1 Facebook (website linked above)
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
National Institute for Mental Health
National Alliance on Mental Health
