BREVARD, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Two firefighters were terminated by city officials after a social media post came to light, Brevard officials said in a press release.
The post was made on Summer Travis' Facebook page, regarding the City Manager.
Fire Chief Robert Cooper immediately met with her to discuss the contents of the post, he said in a letter.
After the meeting, Summer Travis' position with the Brevard Fire Department was terminated.
Richard Carl Travis with BFD was also terminated for a similar Facebook post regarding the same City Manager, the Chief said.
The law office representing Carl and Summer Travis, then sent a letter requesting an appeal process over their termination of employment.
The social media posts have since been deleted, but the letters say the two firefighters were sharing other citizens views of the dress of the City Manager during the Memorial Day Parade.
The appeal letter states:
"They were terminated on June 4, 2019, by the Fire Chief Robert A. Cooper, because of joining in concerns expressed by many citizens regarding your dressing in a mixed uniform at the Brevard memorial Day Parade, which was inappropriate and potentially offensive to military veterans. "
The appeal letter cites free speech and claims their comments were "clearly a matter of public concern and are protected speech under our state and federal constitution."
The appeal has been submitted to the city, Summer Travis says.
The Travis' have no further comments until the process has been completed, they told media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.