CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two former college football players have pleaded guilty to a March 2018 armed robbery at a Clemson apartment complex.
Clemson police said the incident happened at an apartment on Sloan Street.
The victim told police the suspects knocked on the door, then forced their way inside at gunpoint. A cell phone and cash were stolen.
On Feb. 21, 2019, the solicitor’s office said Quaven Maurice Ferguson and Jadar Johnson pleaded guilty in the case.
Both men pleaded guilty to common law robbery. They had initially been charged with armed robbery, according to online court records.
Johnson was a former Clemson football player and a member of the 2016 national championship team.
Ferguson was a former defensive tackle for Duke University.
Court records state both men were sentenced to three years of probation, 9 months of home detention, and random drug and alcohol testing.
