GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that two Greenville County men were arrested back in April on several child pornography charges.
A press release details that Norman Newton Winkles, 50, and Robert Cintron, 57, were arrested on ten charges each connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Investigators with the Attorney General's Office, and Homeland Security Investigations contributed to the investigation. Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrests.
Winkles, from Marietta, was arrested on April 23. Additional charges were filed the next day. He has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.
AG Wilson says Winkles distributed child pornography, and both men possessed files of child pornography.
Cintron was arrested a few days later, on April 29. He has been charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.
Crimes for both men are felony offenses punishable by up to ten years in prison on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
