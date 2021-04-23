GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of two men on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Officials say that the suspects, Scott Andrew Alpaugh from Taylors, SC, and Todd William Slocum from Greenville, SC, are facing 21 total charges.
Deputies say that Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators working with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrests in unrelated cases. Officials add that investigators from the Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigations.
According to officials, CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led investigators to the suspects. Investigators say that both suspects distributed files of child sexual abuse material. Slocum also possessed child sexual abuse material according to officials.
Officials say that Alpaugh was arrested on April 20, and was charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.
Officials say that Slocum was arrested on April 22, and was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree.
Both of these cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office, according to officials.
More news: Deputies: Forest City man arrested with 704 grams of Methamphetamine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.