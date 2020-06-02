GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Protestors moved in the streets of Greenville last weekend in a march for change. The protests are in response to George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.
Now, The Reverend J.M. Flemming says it’s time for action.
“You can march all day, you can talk all day, until you get the decision-makers at the table that’s where the changes are going to be made,” Flemming said.
He’s sending an invitation to those he may not usually agree with or talk to, so the group can create solutions regarding race relations.
“We’re dying no more for nothing,” Flemming said.“Young folk across the country are saying no more, old folk are saying no more.”
He says the issue of systematic racism has to be addressed.
“This is a side-effect of slavery,” he said.“We want every side to be heard.”
However, Flemming says things can’t change without white men being willing to speak up and take action.
“The first acknowledgement that I have is that I don’t fully understand,” The Foundry Church Lead Pastor Ryan Pendergraph said.
Pendergraph says the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s death in Georgia and George Floyd’s death were difficult to watch.
I’ve been aware of race issues in our country and witnessed it and been around it for most of my life and some form or another and most of the time my reflex has been to wait and see and take a step back,” Pendergraph said.
As a pastor, husband, father, and Christian he says he’s now having conversations and wants to help bring solutions. He believes God is speaking to the country and has been for a long time.
“In my heart there’s a since of sadness that it’s taken until now,” he said.
Pendergraph says the church can help become an agent of change.
“Whatever platform that we’re given we want to bring peace, and grace, and hope,” he said.
Flemming says that’s what he wants too.
