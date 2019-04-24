GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A set of twins from here in Greenville are the 2019 ambassadors for the March of Dimes.
It’s because they have quite the story of triumph.
Their mom delivered them 4 months early and they spent those 4 months hooked to machines fighting for their lives.
Looking at these two twins' today, you wouldn’t know the fight they endured to be here. Spunky and fun are words to describe Alex and Andrew.
Stefanie Bowling, the twins' mom says, “you don’t know what you’re going to walk into with this so you can walk into it being a really good day or you can walk into a disaster.”
She’s referring to the many times they began their days by the side of their twins who were born prematurely. Every day came with different struggles.
Stefanie and Matt Bowling say these two made quiet the entrance into their lives at just 24 weeks old.
This began a battle like no other.
Matt, their dad says, “It’s something you’ll never forget, but you have to remind yourself of where you see them now. They were 12 inches long and a pound and a half. It’s an amazing thing to see where they came from, where they were and where they’ve come to now. Two little miracles.”
Miracles - who now have the energy to run all over their home together as two twin 2-year-olds should.
This family credits the March of Dimes organization for helping them through the tough time while the doctors at Prisma Health got them through.
Their dad says that a member of the organization checked on their twins every day.
"They helped these guys survive in the NICU and get past those days," he says. "It was priceless to us. It’s been given to us and these guys received it and that’s what they’re there for.”
Now Alex and Andrew will represent the organization, March of Dimes, for 2019 because of their story of perseverance and how they show other parents what is possible.
"Their mission is huge they help the moms and babies by doing a lot of research to help premature babies be able to thrive and grow and have a chance," noted Stefanie.
The walk will be at Flour Field Friday at 6:30.
Last year, the march raised more than $730,000 for babies like Alex and Andrew. Here is how you can help.
