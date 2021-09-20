GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A suspect was injured after running a red light while driving a stolen vehicle and injured the passenger as well, according to Greenville Police Department.
According to police, the incident happened near Chalmers Road Monday.
Troopers said that the suspect and passenger's injuries were non-life threatening.
The suspect is being charged with failure to stop for a blue light and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to officers.
