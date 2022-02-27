CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers released information regarding the crash involving a Cherokee County Deputy deputy.
Troopers said the crash happened near Cherokee Avenue and 6th Street at around 9:55 a.m. According to troopers, two people were hurt during the crash. However, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. They added that the deputy was one of the individuals injured during the collision.
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller confirmed earlier today that one of the drivers involved was a Cherokee County deputy.
Troopers are still investigating this crash to figure out what happened. We will update this story as more details are released.
