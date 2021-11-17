HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- An explosion in Henderson County injured two people near Kyles Creek Road on Wednesday, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they responded to the scene at around 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday. They arrived at the scene to find that the explosion leveled the house.
According to deputies, Mountain Air Medical Ambulances transported the two injured victims to the burn center for treatment.
The cause of the incident is unknown at this time. The Henderson County Fire Marshalls Office and Fletcher Fire & Rescue are investigating the cause of the explosion.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
