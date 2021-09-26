GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies say that one person was shot and another was grazed by gunfire on Sunday morning near W. Wilburn Ave.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened just after midnight when the victims were hit while inside a residence.
Both victims' injuries are non-life threatening, according to deputies.
GCSO says that the suspect is currently unknown at this time, though it is believed that the shooter was in a vehicle during the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
