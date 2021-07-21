CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson police say that the area of Hwy. 123 between Berkeley Dr. and US-93 is closed due to a wreck with injuries in the area.
Clemson police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they work on the wreck.
Police say they began to receive calls on the wreck at around 3:00 on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, a Dodge Charger collided with a USPS mail truck, which caused the truck to flip into oncoming lanes of traffic near Hwy. 123 before hitting a guard rail and coming to a rest along the shoulder of the road.
Police say that two vehicles attempted to avoid hitting the mail truck and ended up crashing into each other.
Clemson police confirmed that the injured drivers were transported to the hospital.
Police say that it appears that speed was a factor in the crash.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
