SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says two right lanes are currently closed due to an accident on I-85 South.
According to SCDOT, the accident occurred 1 mile south of Exit 66-US 29 Spartanburg Highway-Wellford.
We have crews on the way to the scene. We will update this article when we know more.
