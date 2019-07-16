LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County Fire Coordinator Greg Lindley said two county fire department vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Lindley said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Chapman and Sullivan roads.
A fire engine and a rescue truck were hit head-on in a curve.
Lindley said both drivers were taken to the hospital by EMS to be checked out. Both were released from the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Sanford mulls 2020 bid, but observers question his motives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.