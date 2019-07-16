GENERIC - Fire truck engine firefighter gas leak emergency

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County Fire Coordinator Greg Lindley said two county fire department vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Lindley said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Chapman and Sullivan roads.

A fire engine and a rescue truck were hit head-on in a curve.

Lindley said both drivers were taken to the hospital by EMS to be checked out. Both were released from the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

