McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has charged two men in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday, Nov. 7.
Deputies say Oakley Lynn Sparks, 37, of Marion was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm.
They also charged Nicholas Cage Cordell, 23, of Marion with accessory after the fact of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
On Wednesday, November 7, deputies say they were called to Mission Hospital McDowell in reference to a 38-year-old gunshot victim who was shot in the leg.
Deputies say their investigation showed that the victim and Sparks got into an altercation at the home of a mutual acquaintance in Nebo and Sparks shot the victim once in the leg with a handgun.
Deputies also learned that Cordell was present during the shooting.
Additional charges and arrests are pending.
