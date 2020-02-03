OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Seneca man and a West Union man after they were reportedly caught at the scene of a burglary.
Deputies say they, along with the Westminster Police Department, responded to the old Dunlop Plant off Highway 123 in the early hours of February 1 to check out a reported burglary.
Law enforcement began a search of the building, and soon located Richard Timothy Petaccio and Joshua Martin Harden inside. Both men were taken into custody and transported to the Oconee County Detention Center.
Based on arrest warrants, and evidence obtained at the scene, deputies say both men are accused of breaking into the building, causing damage to the building while possessing tools in the act of the crime.
Petaccio, 44, of West Union has been charged with the following:
- First degree burglary
- Malicious injury to personal property
- Possession of tools capable of criminal use
Through their investigation, deputies found that Petaccio was also connected to a burglary at the old plant back in November 2019. He now faces additional charges related to that incident. They are:
- First degree burglary
- Grand larceny
- Malicious injury to personal property
Deputies say that in that incident, Petaccio is accused of breaking into the building and carrying away metals while also causing damage to the property.
Petaccio is currently being held under a combined surety bond of $135,000.
Harden, 39, of Seneca faces the following charges:
- Second degree burglary
- Malicious injury to personal property
- Possession of tools capable of criminal use
He remains in the detention center, being held under a combined surety bond of $40,000.
MORE NEWS:
Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces he has 'advanced' lung cancer
Solicitor not filing charges after SLED's investigation into sexual assault allegations at Furman, university president responds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.