Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Sunday morning the Union County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that gun shots were coming from the area of Mill Hill.
Deputies responded to the scene, and when they arrived, the saw a BMW that had suffered multiple gunshots and two victims laying in the street.
Deputies say the two men were conscious when they arrived and when asked who shot them, stated that they didn't know.
EMS arrived on scene and took the victims to the hospital. A third person in the car, but who did not suffer gunshots, was also transported a short time later as a precautionary measure.
While deputies investigated the scene, they noticed stray bullets of what they say appeared to be multiple calibers, also struck a neighbors vehicle and door.
Deputies also said that as they were responding to the scene, dispatch said a gold Honda was seen leaving the area driving fast.
Deputies say they attempted to stop the Honda, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. The driver fled to Fox Fair apartments where deputies say he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
Deputies with the sheriff's office and SLED are investigating.
