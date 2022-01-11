LUGOFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the fifth earthquake of 2022 Tuesday morning.
USGS said the first earthquake hit at 12:31 a.m. 3.4 miles east Elgin, South Carolina and had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake had a depth of 5 kilometers
The second earthquake hit at 8:31 a.m. 3.3 miles south of Lugoff, South Carolina and had a 2.0 magnitude, according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 3 kilometers.
This makes 13 earthquakes in South Carolina since Dec. 27.
