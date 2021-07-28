GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two motorcycle thefts in Greenville has some upset in the community. They both happened at the Haywood Reserve Apartments between Saturday and Sunday mornings.
FOX Carolina spoke with one owner, who’s highly frustrated and wants his property back. Corey Noble told us the motorcycle has been in his family for decades and is an heirloom.
“It’s an 1999 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail,” Noble told us.
According to the police report, it happened at 6:40 a.m. surveillance footage from a neighbor shows a blue and gray pick up truck drive past the motorcycle twice. After the second pass, a man is seen rolling away with the bike.
“My dad had it for about 22 years, he brought it brand new in ‘98, and he just gave it to me as a gift about three of four months ago,” according to Noble.
Before gifted to Corey, he said his dad brought it as a present for himself after returning from a deployment.
This motorcycle was the primary source of transportation for the mid-twenties Greenville resident.
“I rode that thing everywhere, I even did my grocery shopping with it,” he said.
FOX Carolina found out an email went out to residents of Haywood Reserve alerting them of what happened.
Good afternoon residents,
This email is to notify you of, as well as request your help with, two incidents in the community. Some time between 6AM-8AM Saturday July 24th, 2021 a motorcycle was stolen from the parking area of buildings 7. A second motorcycle was stolen between 8PM Saturday July 24th, 2021 to noon Sunday July 25th, 2021 from building 11. We first want to encourage residents with motorcycles to be sure they are extra secured. Second, we would ask if any residents have personal cameras that may have caught any sightings of these incidents and would be willing to share the video clips with the office to assist in returning the motorcycles to their proper homes. We would greatly appreciate any cooperation!
We asked Corey what was the first memory he had of being on a motorcycle.
“It was awesome. It was a feeling you can’t really describe,” he said. “I was three years old riding on the back of my dad’s motorcycle, this motorcycle that was stolen.”
He describes riding the bike as a feeling of freedom, and no worries.
In hopes of speeding up the investigation, Corey is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to his motorcycle return and an arrest for the person responsible. If you know anything, please email him: cmnoble95@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.