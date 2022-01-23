GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two non-profits in Greenville worked together this weekend to help save lives on Augusta Road on Saturday.
The Carrs Project teamed up with the Phoenix Center and other addiction recovery agencies to provide clean needles and care packages to the homeless.
One nurse helping out says it's about showing love to your neighbors.
"I think it's important for the community to know that there are people out there who are willing to help you treat you love you," said Nurse Rian Lee. "It doesn't matter your station in life, whether you suffer whether you suffer from mental illness, substance abuse, infectious disease, it doesn't matter. We are here we are out here to support you."
