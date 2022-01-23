GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two non-profits are working together to provide dental care to kids with autism.
The Apple Tree Foundation and Project Hope allow kids to come into the office with their therapist for a cleaning.
They call it "Day of Hope."
"Today, we're having the Day of Hope it's a partnership between the apple tree foundation apple seeds, Pediatric Dentistry and Project Hope foundation," Bryce Safrit, executive director for the Apple Tree Foundation. "Project Hope was able to bring eight kids today to be able to get cleanings and exams done free of charge, but really with a focus on being autism friendly."
The next event will be held on April 23.
