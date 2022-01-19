SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - Two Ohio murder suspects were arrested at a motel, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the Sandusky Police Department in Ohio reached out to Spartanburg deputies for assistance in apprehending the murder suspects that were in Spartanburg County.
Deputies found out both suspects, 26-year-old Tevin Latin and 25-year-old Maleek Aaron, were staying at the Roadway Inn on New Cut Road.
Deputies and a K-9 deputy surrounded hotel room 209 after deputies saw Latin enter it.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Latin opened the door when deputies knocked, but immediately closed it when he saw law enforcement.
After several minutes, Latin came out the room with his hands up and deputies took him into custody without incident. Aaron exited the room later and was also taken into custody without incident.
Both were taken to Spartanburg County Detention Center and booked on Fugitive from Justice warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.