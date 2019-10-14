Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday morning, firefighters with the Walhalla Fire Department were called to a structure fire on Timber Drive in Walhalla.
According to firefighters, the call for the fire came in around 2:30 a.m.
We're told that both people who lived in the home along with their pet escaped the fire with no injuries.
The Walhalla Fire Department says they are continuing to investigate the fire at this time, but says it doesn't appear to be suspicious.
We're told the Red Cross is assisting the family at this time by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
In addition to the Walhalls Fire Department, West Union, Westminster and Oconee County responded to assist.
We're told no firefighters were injured battling the flames.
