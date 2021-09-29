GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two people were shot at least one time during a shooting that happened on Augusta Road and Chalmers Road Wednesday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The two people were hit when the car they were in was shot at by people in another car that was in a lane parallel to them, according to deputies.
The two people hit have been treated for their injuries.
The shooting happened on Wednesday around 6:50 p.m.
According to deputies, they arrived on scene and found a man whose car had been hit by gunfire. Deputies say they learned that two cars at the intersection began shooting at one another, and a white truck, that was not involved in the shooting, was hit.
At this time, there is no suspect information.
If anyone has information regarding the incident, you're asked to contact Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.
