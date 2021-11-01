GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County officials are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a nightclub overnight.
Two people were were shot after an altercation in the parking lot of Club Reign located on South Pleasantburg Drive, according to the Greenville county Coroner's Office. The shooting took place just after 1 a.m.
The coroner said both people were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the two, 27-year-old Torri Adaryl Pone of Greenville, later passed at the hospital.
The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody and this incident remains under investigation.
