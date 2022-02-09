COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two people have tested positive for the Omicron variant, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services (DHEC).
According to Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler, the subvariant does not appear to be a severe strain.
"Early preliminary information about this subvariant suggests that it may be more transmissible than the original form of omicron...but does not appear to cause more severe disease nor are vaccines less effective against it than against the original omicron," says Traxler.
