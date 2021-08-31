SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Two dogs were exposed to a rabid bat near Wexford Ln. and Cloverleaf Ln. in Spartanburg, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
No people are believed to have been exposed, according to the department.
The department said if you happen to come into contact with rabies, immediately wash the potentially infected area with soap and water and get medical help.
