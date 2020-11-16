INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Chapman High School and A.J. Whittenberg Elementary are officially two of the nation's top schools after being named two of the Blue Ribbon Award winners for 2020.
The U.S. Department of Education started the Blue Ribbon Schools program to recognize high achieving public and private schools.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos selected 367 schools for the distinction this year.
South Carolina has six schools on the list:
- A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School of Engineering (Greenville)
- Chapman High School (Inman)
- Nation Ford High School (Fort Mill)
- Ocean Drive Elementary School (North Myrtle Beach)
- Rollings Middle Schools of the Arts (Summerville)
- Saint Mary's Catholic School (Greenville)
South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will visit Chapman High School and A.J. Whittenberg Elementary later this morning to congratulate students and staff on the achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.