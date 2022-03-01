LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Laurens police officers say they responded to a shots fired call on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release from the police department, officers were called to respond near Pinehaven street and West Main Street. Witnesses reported at least four shots fired, the release says.
Police arrested the armed suspect and confirmed that no one was harmed or injured during the incident. The suspect was identified by officers as Jessie Goggans of Laurens.
Goggans has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Schools in the area entered lockout protocols for around ten minutes until the suspect was arrested, according to the police department.
Laurens County School District 55 confirmed that E.B. Morse Elementary and Laurens Middle School were among the schools that went into lock out protocols.
The district said in a release that there was "no imminent danger to the schools."
Goggans is schedule to have a bond hearing at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
