ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) – Two sea otter pups have a new home at the Georgia Aquarium after officials said the animals were found stranded near the California coast.
Mara, a female, is approximately ten weeks old and Gibson, a male, is approximately five weeks old.
Officials said Mara was rescued in February and Gibson just days ago.
The Georgia Aquarium was selected as the animals’ new home because it’s workers can provide round-the-clock care for the pups. The aquarium said if a permanent home had not been available for either of these pups, they would have been euthanized.
The two otters were flown to Atlanta from California on a private jet.
