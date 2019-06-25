Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday morning, officers with the Mauldin Police Department were called to the scene of an accident along Ashmore Bridge Road after two cars collided.
According to Mauldin Police, the crash happened at Ashmore Bridge Road near Sonoma Drive in front of the Planters Row subdivision.
Police say one vehicle crashed into another knocking it into a telephone pole.
Officers say the fire department had to use the jaws of life to pry open one of the driver's door to get the driver out after it could no longer be opened from hitting the telephone pole.
Police say both drivers sustained minor injuries. The drive who had to be removed by the fire department was taken by EMS to the hospital, while the other driver was taken by family to the hospital.
According to police, the road was reopened around 6:15 a.m. this morning.
The driver at fault in the crash was charged with failure to yield right of way.
Our crew on scene says while the roadway is now clear, Charter is on scene repairing damage on the pole at this time.
